Carcone scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Carcone was called up Tuesday after Matias Maccelli (lower body) was ruled out for six weeks. In his debut, Carcone produced a third-period tally while seeing middle-six minutes. The forward had six points, 31 hits and 14 PIM in 21 outings last season, so he could be a source of toughness and depth scoring, but it's unlikely to be enough to help in standard fantasy formats.