Carcone scored twice on five shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Carcone played a key role in the Coyotes' six-goal third period, tallying the game-tying and game-winning goals. In the process, he snapped an eight-game point drought. The 27-year-old has been the textbook definition of streaky in 2023-24, but he's still produced 21 goals, eight assists, 105 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-4 rating over 68 outings.