Carcone produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Both points came in the first period as the Coyotes jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Carcone snapped a 10-game point drought with the performance, and it was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 28. The 27-year-old center has little fantasy upside in a fourth-line role, but he has set career highs this season with 16 goals and 22 points in 52 games.