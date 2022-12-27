site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Michael Carcone: Up with Coyotes
RotoWire Staff
Dec 27, 2022
12:46 pm ET
Carcone was called up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Carcone is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus Colorado. He has 16 goals and 42 points in 27 AHL contests this campaign. Carcone supplied four goals and two assists over 21 appearances with the
Coyotes last year.
