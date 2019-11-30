Play

Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Brought up to big club

The Coyotes recalled Chaput from AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Chaput's promotion indicates Lawson Crouse (upper body) likely won't be ready to rejoin the lineup Saturday against San Jose. The 27-year-old forward has racked up nine goals and 12 points in 15 AHL appearances this season.

