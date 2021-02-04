Chaput will be promoted to the active roster and make his season debut Thursday against St. Louis, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Chaput appeared in just two games with the Coyotes last season, going scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating over that span. He's expected to skate on Arizona's fourth line against the Blues.
