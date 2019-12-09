Play

Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Bumped to minors

The Coyotes assigned Chaput to AHL Tucson on Monday.

Chaput has been with the big club since Nov. 30 but didn't slot into a game. The 27-year-old forward has been solid in the minors this year with 12 points over 15 games, but his NHL opportunities could be sporadic due to the wealth of young talent in Arizona.

