Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Bumped to minors
The Coyotes assigned Chaput to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Chaput has been with the big club since Nov. 30 but didn't slot into a game. The 27-year-old forward has been solid in the minors this year with 12 points over 15 games, but his NHL opportunities could be sporadic due to the wealth of young talent in Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Brought up to big club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Gets call to big club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Dispatched to Coyotes•
-
Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Headed to Laval•
-
Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Headed to waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.