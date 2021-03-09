site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Bumps to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 9, 2021
at
6:22 pm ET 1 min read
Chaput was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Chaput has watched the last two games from the press box. The 28-year-old could return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Avalanche. He didn't post a point through his first seven
NHL games this year. More News
