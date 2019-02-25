Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Dispatched to Coyotes
Chaput was traded to Arizona from Montreal for winger Jordan Weal on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Chaput was displaced from the Montreal lineup once the Habs traded for Nate Thompson and was moved to add some depth to the wing. With just five assists in 32 games, the 26-year-old center can be safely ignored in most formats.
