Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Gets call to big club

The Coyotes recalled Chaput from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Chaput was dished to Arizona from Montreal at the trade deadline last season, and received his first call up with his new club. The 27-year-old will add some depth to the forward group, as he's played 167 career NHL games, potting six goals and 21 points in that span.

