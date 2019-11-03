Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Gets call to big club
The Coyotes recalled Chaput from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Chaput was dished to Arizona from Montreal at the trade deadline last season, and received his first call up with his new club. The 27-year-old will add some depth to the forward group, as he's played 167 career NHL games, potting six goals and 21 points in that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.