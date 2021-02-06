Chaput was designated for the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Chaput made his season debut in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, recording 13:10 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. He'll need to be activated from the taxi squad before playing another NHL game.
