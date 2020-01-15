Play

Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Joining parent club

Chaput is expected to be recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Brad Richardson suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game against the Sharks. With Chaput earning a call-up, it suggests Richardson may be forced to miss time. Chaput will likely serve in a bottom-six role that isn't likely to attract the attention of fantasy owners during his stay with the Coyotes.

