Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Pens one-year deal
Chaput inked a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Monday.
Chaput appeared in just two games for Arizona this year, in which he notched two shots, two PIM and three hits while averaging 10:01 of ice time. In the minors, the 27-year-old racked up 16 goals and 13 helpers in 47 appearances. Even with the new deal in hand, the center figures to continue splitting time between leagues next year, which will limit his fantasy value.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Heading back to bus league•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Joining parent club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Recalled from minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Bumped to minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.