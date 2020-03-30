Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Pens one-year deal

Chaput inked a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Monday.

Chaput appeared in just two games for Arizona this year, in which he notched two shots, two PIM and three hits while averaging 10:01 of ice time. In the minors, the 27-year-old racked up 16 goals and 13 helpers in 47 appearances. Even with the new deal in hand, the center figures to continue splitting time between leagues next year, which will limit his fantasy value.