Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Returned to minor-league affiliate

The Coyotes assigned Chaput to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Jordan Oesterle (head) is considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, so Arizona is sending Chaput down to make room for defenseman Kyle Capobianco on the roster. The 27-year-old forward failed to crack the lineup during his brief two-game stay with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories