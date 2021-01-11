Chaput was placed on waivers Monday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Chaput was a fringe played with the Coyotes last year, appearing in just two NHL games. The 28-year-old center is likely destined to spend the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL Tucson. He has 169 games of the NHL experience under his belt, which also makes him a candidate for the taxi squad.