Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Back-to-back games with goals
Grabner has goals in back-to-back games.
With goals in back-to-back contests, Grabner appears to be finding his game after a sluggish start to the 2019-20 season. Long known to be a streaky player, the 32-year-old could be a solid depth add in fantasy, but Grabner's lack of consistency makes him a risky fantasy play most nights.
