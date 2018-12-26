Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Begins off-ice training
Grabner (eye) has begun an off-ice training regime, but remains without a timeline to return to action, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Grabner continues to be out indefinitely after taking a stick to the eye Dec. 1 versus St. Louis. Considering the winger has yet to resume skating, fantasy owners can probably expect him to be out until at least mid-January, although the club hasn't provided any specifics, so it could certainly be longer.
