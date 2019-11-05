Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Dents twine Monday
Grabner netted a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Grabner gained the puck in the neutral zone and used his speed down the left wing before snapping the puck past Mikko Koskinen to get the Coyotes on the board. The winger is up to four goals on 20 shots in 14 games this season. As usual, he's not much of a provider, which limits his fantasy value significantly.
