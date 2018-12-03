Grabner (eye) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering Grabner is out indefinitely since suffering an eye injury, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on IR. The winger recorded just one point in his previous seven outings prior to getting hurt. The fact that the Austrian doesn't see much power-play ice time (0:03 per game) limits his fantasy value.

