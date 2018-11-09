Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Extends streak to six
Grabner scored shorthanded and added an assist as his team took a 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Grabner doesn't get to produce on special teams much, but the shorty was a nice bonus for him in the midst of a six-game surge that's seen him post eight points. Ride his streak for as long as it continues and enjoy the points.
