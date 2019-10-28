Play

Grabner has scored in back-to-back games.

With goals in back-to-back contests, Grabner appears to be finding his game after a sluggish start to the 2019-20 season. Long known to be a streaky player, the 32-year-old could be a solid depth add in fantasy, but Grabner's lack of consistency makes him a risky fantasy play most nights.

