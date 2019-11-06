Grabner managed an assist and three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Grabner's helper came on a Vinnie Hinostroza goal in the third period, which made it 3-1 for the Coyotes at the time. Grabner now has five points and 23 shots through 15 games this year. The speedy Austrian is typically streaky on offense, but with points in consecutive outings, he may be about to go hot for a bit.