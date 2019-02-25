Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Getting closer
Grabner (eye) skated in a full contact jersey for Saturday's practice and 'looked good', but according to coach Rick Tocchet he still needs to clear a few areas vision-wise before he's ultimately cleared, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Grabner sat out Sunday night's win over the Jets. The Yotes next play Tuesday night at home against the Panthers. Hopefully we'll have more news coming from their camp before that game.
