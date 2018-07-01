Grabner inked a three-year, $10.05 million contract with the Coyotes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Despite scoring just two goals and five points in 21 regular season games with the Devils last season, Grabner remained one of the best goal-scorers on the market this offseason. Prior to being traded by the Rangers, he netted 25 goals in 59 games along with 27 the year before. The 30-year-old winger will look to post another 20-goal season in a top-six role with Arizona during the 2018-19 campaign.