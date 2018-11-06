Grabner scored at even strength in Monday's 5-2 home loss to the Flyers.

Grabner is averaging a half-point per game, but only recently did he shift into a better gear. The shifty Austrian skater had a lone assist through his first eight games with the Coyotes but he's since compiled a five-game point streak that's consisted of four goals and two helpers. While he remains a key cog in shorthanded situations, Grabner being left out of the power-play picture really hurts his chances to put up big numbers in the fantasy realm.