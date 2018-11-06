Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Keeps streak alive
Grabner scored at even strength in Monday's 5-2 home loss to the Flyers.
Grabner is averaging a half-point per game, but only recently did he shift into a better gear. The shifty Austrian skater had a lone assist through his first eight games with the Coyotes but he's since compiled a five-game point streak that's consisted of four goals and two helpers. While he remains a key cog in shorthanded situations, Grabner being left out of the power-play picture really hurts his chances to put up big numbers in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Tallies first goal•
-
Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Struggling with new squad•
-
Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Heading to Arizona on three-year deal•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Poor fit in New Jersey•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Gets game-winner•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Scores first goal with Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...