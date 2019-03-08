Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Leads Coyotes forwards in ice time
Grabner (eye) skated 17:40 in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.
In his first game back after missing 41 contests with the injury, Grabner led all Coyotes forwards in ice time. He added a team-high five shots on goal and tossed three hits as well. The speedy winger should be able to add to his 11 points in 26 contests over the last chunk of the season while playing in the middle six.
