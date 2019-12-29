Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Lone bright spot in loss
Grabner tallied a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Grabner was the only Coyote able to solve Marc-Andre Fleury in the contest. Through 38 games this year, the 32-year-old has eight goals and three helpers. He's potted only two goals in 12 appearances in December -- Grabner is as streaky as they come and can only be counted on for a handful of hot streaks each season.
