Grabner (eye) is getting close to rejoin the lineup, as general manager John Chayka told reporters, "He doesn't have to be 100 percent to play, but we'd like to get him there," Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Based on Chayka's comments, it sounds like Grabner might be ready to play if it were a playoff game, but the team wants to get him full ready to make a run at a Wild Card spot. Once given the green light to suit up, the Austrian figures to jump back into a top-six role and might still be able to reach the 20-point mark.