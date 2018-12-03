Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Out indefinitely with eye injury
Grabner will be out indefinitely after a stick caught his left eye in Saturday's 6-1 home win over the Blues, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Craig Morgan of The Athletic shared on social media a picture that Grabner took of himself, with the eye bruised, bloodied and swollen shut, but the Austrian winger is staying upbeat, adding "at least the stache is still intact." Mario Kempe is likely to get more involved with Grabner unavailable, and the 'Yotes could promote a player from AHL Tucson.
