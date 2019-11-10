Grabner scored a goal on his lone shot and had three hits in a 4-3 loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Grabner opened the scoring nine minutes into the game for his fifth goal of the season. It extended his point streak to four games, during which time he has two goals and four points. Grabner appears to be settling in after opening the season with just one goal in his first eight games. The 32-year-old had just nine goals in 41 games last season, but totaled 52 goals over his previous two seasons with the Rangers. If he's healthy in 2019-20, it's entirely possible he returns to his 25-goal form.