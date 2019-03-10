Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Pots two scores
Grabner scored two goals, including a short-handed marker, on two shots in a 4-2 victory against the Kings on Saturday.
The 31-year-old's shooting percentage spiked to 16.7 percent in his small sample size from this season (27 games) after Saturday. Most owners would expect that shooting percentage to drop over the final few weeks, but it won't necessarily with Grabner. From 2016-18, he registered a 16.4 shooting percentage in 156 games, so he's used to a high-level of success on few opportunities. It's quite possible that Grabner will keep scoring at his current rate. He has eight goals and 13 points in 27 games this season.
