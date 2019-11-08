Play

Grabner registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

That's three points in his last three games and six in 16 contests overall this year. Grabner is good for a couple of point binges a year, and all signs are pointing to his current hot run being one of them. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may want to take notice before he cools off.

