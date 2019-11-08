Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Produces apple
Grabner registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
That's three points in his last three games and six in 16 contests overall this year. Grabner is good for a couple of point binges a year, and all signs are pointing to his current hot run being one of them. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may want to take notice before he cools off.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.