Grabner (eye) is still on injured reserve and is slated to miss Thursday's clash with Vancouver, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.

Grabner has been steadily improving, but the fact that he remains on injured reserve is a good indication his vision is less than 100 percent. The Coyotes are in the midst of a playoff hunt for a Wild Card spot and could certainly use the center back in the lineup, as he managed 11 points in 25 games this season and could offer some much needed depth scoring. The team hasn't announced a timeline for Grabner's return to action, so fantasy owners should consider him day-to-day at this point.