Grabner (eye) will return to action in either Thursday's game against the Flames or Saturday's clash with the Kings, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Grabner has been out of commission for 41 consecutive games, and the winger remains on injured reserve for the time being. However, he's almost ready to return for a Coyotes team that actually has an outside chance of making the playoffs. The speedster has averaged 0.45 points per game over 10 years of NHL service time between six clubs, so check to see if he's available in deep leagues.