Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Scores shorthanded in win
Grabner scored with his team a man down in the first period, helping earn a 2-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.
Figure this one out: Of Grabner's five goals this season, four have come shorthanded. The Austrian is proving pretty useful on the penalty kill despite rarely appearing on the power play, so if your league offers rewards for scoring shorthanded, Grabner's a guy you want on your roster.
