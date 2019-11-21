Coach Rick Tocchet deemed Grabner "a little banged up" ahead of Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs and he will not play, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Grabner's absence Thursday will mark his first of the season. He slowed down over the last four games after a five-game point streak in early November, though the veteran's eight points through 22 games this season likely leave him in DFS flier status and only owned in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Barrett Hayton will replace him in the lineup Thursday and will presumably slot in on the fourth line.