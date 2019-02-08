Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Sporting non-contact sweater
Grabner (eye) joined Friday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Grabner has been out of the lineup since Dec. 1 due to his eye injury, a stretch of 29 games on IR. The winger appears to be making strides in his recovery, but remains without a timeline to return to action. While he hasn't been shut down for the year, at this point, only fantasy owners in dynasty/keeper formats will want to consider hanging on to the Austrian in hopes of him returning to being a 30-plus point producer next season.
