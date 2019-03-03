Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Still out Saturday
Grabner (eye) is out for Saturday's game against the Red Wings.
This isn't surprising, given that Grabner has been out since Dec. 4 and is still on injured reserve. An eye injury is tricky, because it doesn't have a clear track record for recovery. With the Austrian out, Christian Fischer is expected to be in the lineup for the first time in five games.
