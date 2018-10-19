Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Struggling with new squad
Grabner recorded a game-high six shots but was blanked on the scoresheet in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
Grabner's six shots matched his total from Arizona's first five games, but he's still sitting on just one point -- an assist -- on the season. The three-time 25-goal scorer signed a three-year deal to move to the desert this offseason, but he's unlikely to sniff that goal total on his offensively challenged new team.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Heading to Arizona on three-year deal•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Poor fit in New Jersey•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Gets game-winner•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Scores first goal with Devils•
-
Devils' Michael Grabner: Set for debut with New Jersey•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Dealt to Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...