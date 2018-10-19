Grabner recorded a game-high six shots but was blanked on the scoresheet in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Grabner's six shots matched his total from Arizona's first five games, but he's still sitting on just one point -- an assist -- on the season. The three-time 25-goal scorer signed a three-year deal to move to the desert this offseason, but he's unlikely to sniff that goal total on his offensively challenged new team.