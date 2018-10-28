Grabner scored a pair of goals in the 7-1 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

Heading into Saturday, Grabner had struggled, scoring no goals and just two assists in his first nine games with the Coyotes. But Saturday, he scored twice on three shots. Perhaps this will get him going. Last season, Grabner posted 27 goals and 36 points in 80 games with the Rangers and Devils.

