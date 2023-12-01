Kesselring logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kesselring has helpers in each of the last two games. The 23-year-old received steady playing time when Juuso Valimaki was out with a mouth injury, but Valimaki returned Thursday with the Coyotes using seven defensemen. Kesselring, Josh Brown or Troy Stecher seem like the likeliest candidates to get squeezed out if the Coyotes return to a traditional six-blueliner arrangement. Kesselring has three helpers, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through seven outings.