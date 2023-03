Kesselring was traded along with a 2023 third-round pick from Edmonton to Arizona in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and minor-league defenseman Cam Dineen, on Thursday.

Kesselring has 13 goals and 22 points in 49 games with AHL Bakersfield this season. The defenseman has yet to play in the NHL, but he could have an easier path with Arizona as the Coyotes' depth on the blue line is not as strong as the Oilers'.