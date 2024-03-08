Kesselring was sent down to AHL Tucson on Friday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Kesselring was sent down in order to become eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 24-year-old has had a solid season in Arizona, logging five goals and nine assists in 46 games played. He should be right back with the Coyotes ahead of Friday night's game versus Detroit, as he's been playing on the second defensive pairing with Juuso Valimaki lately.