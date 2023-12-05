Kesselring logged an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.
Kesselring has a helper in each of the last four games, and he's gone plus-7 across his last six outings. The 23-year-old is proving himself more and more ready for at least a third-pairing role as he sticks in the lineup. With Sean Durzi (lower body) leaving Monday's game early, the Coyotes may not have to make a decision between Kesselring and Josh Brown for a little longer, especially if Travis Dermott (hand) returns to keep the team rolling with seven-blueliner lineups.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Kesselring: Lends helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Michael Kesselring: Adds another assist•
-
Coyotes' Michael Kesselring: Slides helper Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Michael Kesselring: Picks up assist in win•
-
Coyotes' Michael Kesselring: Recalled from minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Kesselring: Back to minors•