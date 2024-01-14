Kesselring notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Kesselring has a helper in each of the last two games following a four-game slump that also saw him sit out once as a healthy scratch. The defenseman continues to look NHL-ready with 11 points, 29 shots on net, 32 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 24 outings. Kesselring can be expected to see sheltered minutes on the third pairing.