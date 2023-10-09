Kesselring was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.
The Coyotes did some roster shuffling just before the start of the season but it looks like Kesselring will start the year at the AHL level. The 23-year-old dressed in nine games with Arizona as a rookie last season, picking up three assists.
