Kesselring scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kesselring tallied early in the third period to help the Coyotes build a rally. He's scored all four of his goals this season over the last eight games, making the most of his third-pairing role. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to nine points, 21 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances. He's gotten a run of playing time when the Coyotes' blue line has dealt with injuries, so he may have a chance to stay in there when the team is at full health.