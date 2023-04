Kesselring notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kesselring finished his nine-game NHL audition with three helpers, which all came in his last two outings. The 23-year-old is almost assuredly set to close out this campaign with AHL Tucson, but he's shown a decent level of NHL readiness, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him win a roster spot for 2023-24.