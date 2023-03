Kesselring notched an assist, five hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Kesselring earned his first NHL point in his eighth appearance. It's been a bit of a tough adjustment for the 23-year-old defenseman, though expectations are low with the Coyotes to close out the year. He's added eight shots on goal, a minus-3 rating, six PIM, 11 hits and five blocked shots while seeing bottom-four minutes.