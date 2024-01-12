Kesselring notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Kesselring snapped his four-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old defenseman has been solid in a third-pairing role with 10 points, 28 shots on net, 30 hits, 17 blocked shots and 12 PIM over 23 outings. He's unlikely to see power-play time or a move up the lineup, so he's a fringe option for fantasy.